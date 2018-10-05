Lady Gaga Emotionally Opens Up About Losing a Close Friend While Filming 'A Star Is Born' - Watch

Lady Gaga is discussing her new movie, and everything that happened during the filming process.

The 32-year-old ARTPOP superstar appeared on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Friday (October 5) to discuss A Star Is Born with Zane Lowe in New York City.

During her appearance, Gaga opened up about connecting to her character Ally, working with Bradley Cooper, and the film’s emotional final scene – filmed just hours after a close friend passed away.

“We wrote that song…it’s very special. It’s a song that he writes for her. It has a very tragic twist at the end. We shot it at The Shrine, which Bradley wanted to do as an homage to the Judy Garland version,” she explained.

“On that day, my friend Sonja who’d been battling cancers for years, her friend called me…I could hear her moaning in the background,” Gaga said. “I left the set…I can’t believe I didn’t even stop to see Bradley, and I got in my car and started driving, and I missed her by ten minutes.”

Watch below. For the full interview, click here.



