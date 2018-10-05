Lena Dunham Explains Why She Flashed Brad Pitt Her Underwear on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set!

Lena Dunham stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (October 4) and took the opportunity to explain why she lifted her dress in front of Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley on set of their upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

“Was this part of the movie?” Jimmy asked. Shaking her head, Lena replied, “Certainly no. That was between takes, [with] him trying to sort of chill and brush up on his lines.”

“It made sense in the moment,” Lena continued. “We were talking about kewpie dolls. Do you guys know what a kewpie doll is? It’s like an illustrated character of the 1920s. Someone asked, ‘What’s a kewpie doll?’ And I said, ‘Well, I can show you. I’ve got one right here on my side’…If you’ve got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show this?”

“My publicist actually asked me directly not to do it again on this show,” Lena revealed. “‘No matter what comes up out there…” she said with a devilish grin. Of course, that only made it more appealing: “I want to do it really bad right now!”



