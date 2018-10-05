Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 12:12 pm

Lena Dunham Explains Why She Flashed Brad Pitt Her Underwear on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set!

Lena Dunham Explains Why She Flashed Brad Pitt Her Underwear on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Set!

Lena Dunham stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (October 4) and took the opportunity to explain why she lifted her dress in front of Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley on set of their upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

“Was this part of the movie?” Jimmy asked. Shaking her head, Lena replied, “Certainly no. That was between takes, [with] him trying to sort of chill and brush up on his lines.”

“It made sense in the moment,” Lena continued. “We were talking about kewpie dolls. Do you guys know what a kewpie doll is? It’s like an illustrated character of the 1920s. Someone asked, ‘What’s a kewpie doll?’ And I said, ‘Well, I can show you. I’ve got one right here on my side’…If you’ve got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show this?”

“My publicist actually asked me directly not to do it again on this show,” Lena revealed. “‘No matter what comes up out there…” she said with a devilish grin. Of course, that only made it more appealing: “I want to do it really bad right now!”


Lena Dunham on Flashing Brad Pitt Her Underwear

Click inside to watch the rest of Lena Dunham’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Lena Dunham on Jennifer Garner, Being Lazy & Snacks

Lena Dunham Pranks Her Mom on Kimmel
Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham explains why she flashed brad pitt her underwear on once upon 01
lena dunham explains why she flashed brad pitt her underwear on once upon 02
lena dunham explains why she flashed brad pitt her underwear on once upon 03
lena dunham explains why she flashed brad pitt her underwear on once upon 04

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, Bauergriffinonline
Posted to: Lena Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop