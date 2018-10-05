Margot Robbie Is in Talks to Star in 'Barbie' Movie!

Margot Robbie might be living out the Barbie dream!

The 28-year-old I, Tonya actress is in talks to star in Barbie, Mattel’s upcoming film based on the iconic doll, Variety reported on Friday (October 5).

She is also in talks to co-produce the film.

It is not yet known if the movie will stick to its original adult humor-oriented script, which originally had Amy Schumer set to star. She later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Anne Hathaway was also in talks to replace Amy in the film at one point.