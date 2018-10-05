Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 9:16 am

Molly Shannon Shares Her Thoughts on Kim Cattrall's Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker - Watch Now!

Molly Shannon Shares Her Thoughts on Kim Cattrall's Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker - Watch Now!

Molly Shannon is opening up.

The Divorce actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night (October 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andy Cohen

During her appearance, Molly revealed what she thought about the feud Kim Cattrall started with her castmate Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as a possible season three.

“I don’t think that’s the way to handle something. I think if you have something like that, whether it be something personal, you should deal with it personally…Sarah Jessica Parker is just the greatest. I didn’t like it,” she said.

She also revealed whether she and Will Ferrell have any plans to bring back their commentating characters Cord and Tish.

Watch her answer below!
Photos: Watch What Happens Live
