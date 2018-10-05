Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 12:30 pm

Nick Jonas Arrives to Check Out Dodgers Game in Los Angeles

Nick Jonas Arrives to Check Out Dodgers Game in Los Angeles

Nick Jonas keeps it casual while arriving to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves.

The 26-year-old “Right Now” singer was spotted making his way into Dodger Stadium on Thursday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

He paired his black and white outfit with a black and grey jacket, a black crossbody bag, and a gold watch.

That same day, Nick took to Instagram to reveal some cool news!

“Shot a bunch of GIFs with the @giphy crew and they are officially live!” he captioned the video below. “Just search my name on the GIF button in IG stories, messages, and Twitter 🙌🏼.”

ICYMI, Nick and fiancee Priyanka Chopra were recently in India to celebrate her close friend’s birthday.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nick Jonas

