Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 1:26 pm

Offset Pretends to Faint to Surprise Cardi B With a Lamborghini

Offset Pretends to Faint to Surprise Cardi B With a Lamborghini

Offset pulled off quite a stunt to gift his wife Cardi B!

The Migos rapper pretended to have a medical emergency to get the “Bodak Yellow” rapper back home for a surprise wrapped in a big bow in Atlanta, Georgia.

“So I was going to LA and motherf—kers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency.’ I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and s—t and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, what is going on?’” she explained on her Instagram.

“And look — look what I got here! I’m so happy…damn, now I’m really gonna have to drive.”

Watch her explain the whole situation below!
Photos: Getty Images
