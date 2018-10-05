Offset Pretends to Faint to Surprise Cardi B With a Lamborghini

Offset pulled off quite a stunt to gift his wife Cardi B!

The Migos rapper pretended to have a medical emergency to get the “Bodak Yellow” rapper back home for a surprise wrapped in a big bow in Atlanta, Georgia.

“So I was going to LA and motherf—kers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency.’ I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and s—t and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, what is going on?’” she explained on her Instagram.

“And look — look what I got here! I’m so happy…damn, now I’m really gonna have to drive.”

Watch her explain the whole situation below!