Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 4:07 pm

Ryan Lochte Is Seeking Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

  • Ryan Lochte is acknowledging he has a “serious” alcohol problem and will be seeking treatment. – TMZ
  • JoJo Siwa‘s new show looks great!- Just Jared Jr
  • Michaela Coel is continuing to wow! – Lainey Gossip
  • Have you seen this new preview of hunky Aquaman? – DListed
  • Kim Kardashian just slammed her sisters as “clowns” in this latest clip. – TooFab
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s home is gorgeous! – Towleroad
  • Does Ariana Grande have new music coming? – JustJaredJr
