Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates HatchiBabies' Arrival at The Grove in LA!

Sarah Michelle Gellar strikes a pose while ringing in the arrival of the all-new HatchiBabies to the Hatchimals Family!

The 41-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress stepped out for the colorful event held at Hatchtopia in The Grove on Friday (October 5) in Los Angeles.

She and her family are big fans of Hatchimals, and all fans can be among the first to meet HatchiBabies at the pop-up Hatchery Nursery from October 5 to October 7 from 10 a.m. to close.

Visitors will experience live hatchings, interactive photo booths, Hatchimals-themed activities, and HatchiBabies-inspired installations all weekend long with a special appearance on Hatchimals Day (today) from two of Nickelodeon’s biggest stars, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar Hernandez.

HatchiBabies are exclusive to on-site retailer Target.