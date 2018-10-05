Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 3:26 pm

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates HatchiBabies' Arrival at The Grove in LA!

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates HatchiBabies' Arrival at The Grove in LA!

Sarah Michelle Gellar strikes a pose while ringing in the arrival of the all-new HatchiBabies to the Hatchimals Family!

The 41-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress stepped out for the colorful event held at Hatchtopia in The Grove on Friday (October 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Michelle Gellar

She and her family are big fans of Hatchimals, and all fans can be among the first to meet HatchiBabies at the pop-up Hatchery Nursery from October 5 to October 7 from 10 a.m. to close.

Visitors will experience live hatchings, interactive photo booths, Hatchimals-themed activities, and HatchiBabies-inspired installations all weekend long with a special appearance on Hatchimals Day (today) from two of Nickelodeon’s biggest stars, Daniella Perkins and Lilimar Hernandez.

HatchiBabies are exclusive to on-site retailer Target.

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah michelle gellar celebrates hatchibabies arrival at the grove01
sarah michelle gellar celebrates hatchibabies arrival at the grove02
sarah michelle gellar celebrates hatchibabies arrival at the grove03
sarah michelle gellar celebrates hatchibabies arrival at the grove04
sarah michelle gellar celebrates hatchibabies arrival at the grove05

Photos: Michael Williams/Startraks for Spin Master
Posted to: Sarah Michelle Gellar

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop