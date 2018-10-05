Sophie Turner & Rosa Salazar Promote 'Dark Phoenix' & 'Alita: Battle Angel' at NY Comic Con 2018

Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 6:43 pm

Sophie Turner and Rosa Salazar promote their new movies at 2018 New York Comic Con!

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 33-year-old Maze Runner: The Death Cure star both stepped out for the event held at Javits Center on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

Sophie was joined by her Dark Phoenix co-star Tye Sheridan and director Simon Kinberg, while Rosa was there with her Alita: Battle Angel co-star Keean Johnson and director Robert Rodriguez.

Also in attendance was Bad Times at the El Royale‘s Cailee Spaeny with director Drew Goddard.

Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters on October 12, Alita: Battle Angel on February 14, and Dark Phoenix on June 7.

FYI: Sophie is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

25+ pictures inside of Sophie Turner, Rosa Salazar, and more at the event…

