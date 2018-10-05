Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

'Star Wars' Series 'The Mandalorian' to Feature Bryce Dallas Howard & Taika Waititi as Directors!

A Star Wars live-action series is in the works and the directors have been announced!

Jon Favreau is writing and executive producing the series, The Mandalorian, for the upcoming Disney streaming service and Dave Filoni has been announced as the director of the series premiere.

Additional directors include Bryce Dallas Howard, Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi, Jessica JonesDeborah Chow, and Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian is “set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”
