Steve Carell On 'The Office' Revival In His Future: 'I Love It Too Much To Ever Want To Do It Again'

Steve Carell is dapper as he strikes a pose at the special screening of his latest film Beautiful Boy hosted by Film Independent at the Harmony Gold Preview House and Theater on Thursday (October 4) in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s director Felix Van Groeningen and his co-star Maura Tierney, as well as film critic Scott Mantz who moderated the Q&A panel.

In a recent interview with TIME about Beautiful Boy, Steve revealed why he has no plans of ever reviving his role as boss Michael Scott in The Office.

“I’ve never thought of it as a good idea,” Steve expressed. “I think it existed in that time and with those people and it felt right. There was something so special about it and I guess it’s an odd way to put it but I love it too much to ever want to do it again. It’s too special to me in my heart in that period of time.”