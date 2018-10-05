Twenty One Pilots: 'Trench' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Twenty One Pilots are back with their brand new studio album Trench, which you can listen to right here!

The highly anticipated studio album, the group’s first since 2015′s Blurryface, was released on Friday (October 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Twenty One Pilots

The album includes previously released tracks “Nico and the Niners,” “Levitate” and “My Blood.”

The duo will kick off their The Bandito Tour beginning in Nashville, Tenn. on October 16.

Listen to Trench below! You can download and stream the album across all digital platforms.