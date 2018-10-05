Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 1:33 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Stays Warm in Her Uggs at 40th Anniversary Celebration

Vanessa Hudgens Stays Warm in Her Uggs at 40th Anniversary Celebration

Vanessa Hudgens keeps it cozy in her UGG boots at the “UGG: 40 Years” Anniversary Celebration!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star stepped out for the event held at Chateau Marmont on Thursday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Pays Homage to ‘High School Musical’ with New ‘Lay With Me’ Music Video!

She paired her black over-the-knee Loma boots with a long-sleeve black top, a printed skirt, gold earrings, and a black and gold purse.

Vanessa was joined by global campaign stars Adwoa Aboah and Heron Preston, as well as Teyana Taylor, Justine Skye, Luka Sabbat, SIMIHAZE, Hailey Clauson, Amanda Steele, Anne Winters, and Neels Visser.

The event also featured a musical performance by Heron and art installations by Cleo Wade.

30+ pictures inside of the new campaign plus Vanessa Hudgens and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration01
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration02
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration03
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration04
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration05
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration06
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration07
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration08
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration09
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration10
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration11
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration12
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration13
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration14
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration15
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration16
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration17
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration18
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration19
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration20
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration21
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration22
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration23
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration24
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration25
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration26
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration27
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration28
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration29
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration30
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration31
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration32
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration33
vanessa hudgens stays warm in her uggs at 40th anniversary celerbration34

Photos: Getty Images for UGG, Photos courtesy of UGG
Posted to: Adwoa Aboah, amanda steele, Anne Winters, Hailey Clauson, Heron Preston, Justine Skye, Luka Sabbat, Neels Visser, SimiHaze, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop