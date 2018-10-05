Vanessa Hudgens Stays Warm in Her Uggs at 40th Anniversary Celebration

Vanessa Hudgens keeps it cozy in her UGG boots at the “UGG: 40 Years” Anniversary Celebration!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star stepped out for the event held at Chateau Marmont on Thursday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

She paired her black over-the-knee Loma boots with a long-sleeve black top, a printed skirt, gold earrings, and a black and gold purse.

Vanessa was joined by global campaign stars Adwoa Aboah and Heron Preston, as well as Teyana Taylor, Justine Skye, Luka Sabbat, SIMIHAZE, Hailey Clauson, Amanda Steele, Anne Winters, and Neels Visser.

The event also featured a musical performance by Heron and art installations by Cleo Wade.

