What Is Your Favorite Song on the 'A Star is Born' Soundtrack?

Now that the A Star Is Born soundtrack is available, we want to know your favorite song!

There are so many great tunes from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the movie, including a few duets and several solo songs.

When you take out the dialogue tracks, there are 18 songs on the soundtrack, including a cover of the Edith Piaf classic “La Vie En Rose.” The rest of the songs are originals written for the film!

Some of the highlights include “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again,” “Maybe It’s Time,” and “Is That Alright,” which is included in the credits for the movie. We expect at least a couple Oscar noms!

