Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:13 am

What Is Your Favorite Song on the 'A Star is Born' Soundtrack?

What Is Your Favorite Song on the 'A Star is Born' Soundtrack?

Now that the A Star Is Born soundtrack is available, we want to know your favorite song!

There are so many great tunes from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the movie, including a few duets and several solo songs.

When you take out the dialogue tracks, there are 18 songs on the soundtrack, including a cover of the Edith Piaf classic “La Vie En Rose.” The rest of the songs are originals written for the film!

Some of the highlights include “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again,” “Maybe It’s Time,” and “Is That Alright,” which is included in the credits for the movie. We expect at least a couple Oscar noms!

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE song on the album?


(Only one vote per person will count in this poll!)
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 01.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 02.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 03.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 04.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 05.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 06.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 07.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 08.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 09.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 10.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 11.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 12.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 13.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 14.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 15.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 16.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 17.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 18.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 19.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 20.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 21.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 22.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 23.
lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born photos 24.

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop