Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:38 am

Zachary Levi Promotes 'Shazam!' at Day One of NY Comic-Con 2018

Zachary Levi Promotes 'Shazam!' at Day One of NY Comic-Con 2018

Zachary Levi hits the stage for a panel discussion at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Thursday afternoon (October 4) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 38-year-old actor looked buff in a black T-shirt and olive-colored pants as he stopped by the convention to promote his upcoming DC comedy Shazam!.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zachary Levi

“It’s Big meets Superman,” Levi shared during the panel. “There’s levity built into it … It’s not that it skews younger. It just happens to have ‘younger’ in its nature.”

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019 – and you can check out the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of Zachary Levi at Comic-Con
Photos: Getty
