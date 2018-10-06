Al Roker Makes His Broadway Debut in 'Waitress' (Photos)

Al Roker takes his bow following his opening night performance in the Broadway musical Waitress on Friday (October 5) at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City.

The 64-year-old Today Show weatherman made his Broadway debut in the musical and he will appear in the show for six weeks only.

Members of the Today Show family were in attendance at the performance and you can check out a video below!

“I get to do @WaitressMusical with @KatieQLowes & @adamshapiro through this weekend and then they’re back to LA, but they have been so sweet and welcoming as has been everyone. So nervous!!!” Al wrote the other day on Twitter.

Scandal‘s Katie Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro are appearing in the musical through the end of the weekend.