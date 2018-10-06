Top Stories
Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Who Says She Doesn't Work

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Who Says She Doesn't Work

Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 4:22 pm

Al Roker Makes His Broadway Debut in 'Waitress' (Photos)

Al Roker Makes His Broadway Debut in 'Waitress' (Photos)

Al Roker takes his bow following his opening night performance in the Broadway musical Waitress on Friday (October 5) at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City.

The 64-year-old Today Show weatherman made his Broadway debut in the musical and he will appear in the show for six weeks only.

Members of the Today Show family were in attendance at the performance and you can check out a video below!

“I get to do @WaitressMusical with @KatieQLowes & @adamshapiro through this weekend and then they’re back to LA, but they have been so sweet and welcoming as has been everyone. So nervous!!!” Al wrote the other day on Twitter.

Scandal‘s Katie Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro are appearing in the musical through the end of the weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
al roker waitress debut broadway 01
al roker waitress debut broadway 02
al roker waitress debut broadway 03
al roker waitress debut broadway 04
al roker waitress debut broadway 05
al roker waitress debut broadway 06
al roker waitress debut broadway 07
al roker waitress debut broadway 08
al roker waitress debut broadway 09
al roker waitress debut broadway 10
al roker waitress debut broadway 11
al roker waitress debut broadway 12
al roker waitress debut broadway 13
al roker waitress debut broadway 14
al roker waitress debut broadway 15
al roker waitress debut broadway 16
al roker waitress debut broadway 17
al roker waitress debut broadway 18
al roker waitress debut broadway 19

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Al Roker, Broadway, Nicolette Robinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton are celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany - TMZ
  • Laura Marano is opening up about going independent with her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Halsey dropped a cryptic single about G-Eazy - TooFab
  • New footage from Aquaman has been released - Lainey Gossip
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan coupled up for the Studio 54 premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quitting Hollywood? - Gossip Cop