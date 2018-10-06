Amanda Seyfried Debuts Short Film 'Holy Moses' in London

Amanda Seyfried walks the red carpet with writer and director Eli Powers at the world premiere of their short film Holy Moses during the 2018 Raindance Film Festival on Saturday (October 6) in London, England.

They were joined by director of photography Aidan Sheldon and producer Thaddeus Bouska.

Holy Moses is a dark comedy that also stars Amanda‘s husband Thomas Sadoski!

“SOOOPer proud of @elipowersfilm, @cultofcolt and @everlibben for making @holymosesfilm a @raindancefilmfestival hit. 🔥🐄,” Amanda wrote on her Instagram account following the premiere.

