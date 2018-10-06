Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 1:58 am

Bette Midler Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Tweet About Women

Bette Midler is apologizing for her controversial tweet about women.

Following the Brett Kavanaugh hearings earlier this week, the 72-year-old actress shared a quote which included the phrase, “Women are the n-word of the world.”

Fans quickly called out Bette for using the racially insensitive quote, which she attributed to Yoko Ono and is also the title of a John Lennon song.

Bette later took to her Twitter to apologize for the tweet.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize,” Bette wrote.

See her entire tweet below…
