Bette Midler Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Tweet About Women

Bette Midler is apologizing for her controversial tweet about women.

Following the Brett Kavanaugh hearings earlier this week, the 72-year-old actress shared a quote which included the phrase, “Women are the n-word of the world.”

Fans quickly called out Bette for using the racially insensitive quote, which she attributed to Yoko Ono and is also the title of a John Lennon song.

Bette later took to her Twitter to apologize for the tweet.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize,” Bette wrote.

