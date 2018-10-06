Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React
Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed by the Senate for his appointment as the next Supreme Court Justice.
The Senate voted 50-48 on Saturday (October 6) in Washington, D.C. The vote took place one week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s brave testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which she said she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.
Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia was the only Democrat to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. The confirmation cemented conservatives’ control of the Supreme Court.
Many celebs took to Twitter moments after the vote to express their thoughts. Read below to see what Ellen DeGeneres, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano, and more said.
This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 6, 2018
What a terrible day in American history.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 6, 2018
My thoughts on this sad day for America (a thread):
Right-wing & corporate special interests selected this nominee and propped up his nomination with tens of millions of dollars in dark money.
We need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
They picked Kavanaugh because they know he is a reliable vote; he is a lifelong foot soldier for these interests, a political operative who became one of the most partisan ideological judges in the country.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
That they supported Kavanaugh despite his obvious and disqualifying flaws – temperament, dishonesty, rabid partisanship, credible accusations of sexual assault – speaks to how beholden they are to these special interest powers, and how critical the Court is in their plan.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
What’s happened today is the culmination of a 30+ year plan to capture the federal judiciary and use our courts to line their pockets and suppress the will of the people.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
The Roberts Court was already incredibly partisan. It’s the most pro-corporate, right-wing Supreme Court in history, handing down over 70 partisan 5-4 decisions in the last decade.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
Kavanaugh moves it much, much further to the right. It has completely lost touch with the values of majority of Americans. And now its legitimacy is shot.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
THE SENATE IS VITAL. We are focused on the House, and rightly so. But only the senate votes on judges – that goes for lower courts too. So if they keep the senate, even if we win the house, McConnell’s judge machine keeps on cranking.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
Kavanaugh is the 69th judge trump has confirmed. That’s an absolutely insane number. This is all happening quietly and no one is realizing it.
We’ve all seen how important the courts have been in stopping trump’s most hateful and harmful policies.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
They won’t be able to provide that check if we let them capture the courts. This goes far beyond the Supreme Court.
Kavanaugh made big news, but stacking our lower courts with fringe right operatives has been Mitch McConnell’s absolute #1 priority since trump’s election.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
In conclusion:
People should be fucking terrified and outraged. I sure as hell am.
We need to take back our power by taking back the Senate and the House in November. It is the only way out of this mess.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018
Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bullshit. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 6, 2018
History has its eyes on us. Register to vote. Show up. Bring 10 friends to the polls. https://t.co/jroPSgG4Px
— Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) October 6, 2018
Know what? @senatemajldr will never know a quiet sleep for the rest of his life. This man is a counter-revolutionary & the world knows it. Take your pills, Mitch. You'll need them.
— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) October 6, 2018
As predicted. Disappointed, but not surprised.
— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) October 6, 2018
Today is a sad day… Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. This needs to galvanize all of us to get out and vote, volunteer and to make your voice heard! Our voices have power! pic.twitter.com/o8530oRFzJ
— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) October 6, 2018
They made their decision. In 30 days we make ours. REGISTER. VOTE.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 6, 2018
VOTE.
— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 6, 2018