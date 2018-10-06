Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed by the Senate for his appointment as the next Supreme Court Justice.

The Senate voted 50-48 on Saturday (October 6) in Washington, D.C. The vote took place one week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s brave testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which she said she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia was the only Democrat to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. The confirmation cemented conservatives’ control of the Supreme Court.

Many celebs took to Twitter moments after the vote to express their thoughts. Read below to see what Ellen DeGeneres, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano, and more said.

This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 6, 2018 What a terrible day in American history. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 6, 2018 My thoughts on this sad day for America (a thread): Right-wing & corporate special interests selected this nominee and propped up his nomination with tens of millions of dollars in dark money. We need to prioritize protecting our courts, which starts with retaking the Senate. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 6, 2018

