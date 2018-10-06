Top Stories
Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Who Says She Doesn't Work

Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 4:45 pm

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed by the Senate for his appointment as the next Supreme Court Justice.

The Senate voted 50-48 on Saturday (October 6) in Washington, D.C. The vote took place one week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s brave testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which she said she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia was the only Democrat to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. The confirmation cemented conservatives’ control of the Supreme Court.

Many celebs took to Twitter moments after the vote to express their thoughts. Read below to see what Ellen DeGeneres, Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Milano, and more said.

Click inside to read more tweets, including Alyssa Milano’s thread…

Getty
