Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 11:05 pm

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actress Stephanie Beatriz Marries Brad Hoss!

Stephanie Beatriz is a married woman!

The 37-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress married longtime love Brad Hoss on Saturday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

Stephanie and Brad tied the knot in front of almost 300 guests – including friends, family, and her co-stars – in a wedding they planned themselves.

“My friends are all calling me ‘bridechilla,’” Stephanie joked to People before the nuptials. “They’re like, ‘Why aren’t you stressed out?’ and I’m like, ‘Cause I’m marrying an awesome human.’”

Congrats to the happy couple!
