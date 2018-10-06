Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Premiere New 'Outlander' Opening Credits at NY Comic-Con 2018!

The cast of Outlander are dishing on season four at 2018 New York Comic-Con!

Cast mates Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin stopped by the event on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

The cast stopped by the IMDb press event hosted by Kevin Smith where they revealed the show’s new opening title sequence.

Season four of Outlander returns to Starz on November 4.

You can check out the new season four credits on Variety.com.

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…