Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 1:13 am

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Talk 'Outlander' Season 4 at Paleyfest!

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Talk 'Outlander' Season 4 at Paleyfest!

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are ready to talk Outlander season four!

The co-stars stepped out for a 2018 Paleyfest panel on Friday evening (October 5) at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

They were also joined by their cast mates Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.

During the panel, the cast took a shot of whiskey before answering questions about the upcoming season.

Caitriona spoke about Claire and Jamie saying, “There’s a lot of external stuff that’s going to happen but as a union, they’re really strong and there’s a relaxed nature to it. We’ve never really explored that.”

Check out photos from the Outlander panel below…
Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton

