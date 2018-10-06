David Beckham Puts His Tattoos on Display While Arriving in Barcelona

David Beckham shows off his many tattoos while touching down in Barcelona, Spain!

The 43-year-old retired soccer player was spotted making his way to his ride after landing at the airport on Thursday (October 4).

He was joined by good friend David Gardner (not pictured).

David donned a white t-shirt with black pants, white sneakers, black Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a gold watch.

That same day, it was announced that he and wife Victoria Beckham are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for $33 million, TMZ reports.

David was recently in Paris, France, to help launch the new Vietnamese car company VinFast.