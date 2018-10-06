Ellen Page & Mary J. Blige Preview 'The Umbrella Academy' at NY Comic Con

Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige took the stage at 2018 New York Comic-Con!

The co-stars stepped out to promote their upcoming show The Umbrella Academy on Friday (October 5) at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

They were also joined by their cast mate Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda and Cameron Britton.

The series is based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and follows a family of strange superheroes named the Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy is set to hit Netflix on February 15th.