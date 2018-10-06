Top Stories
Emma Roberts Rocks a Red Cardigan for Her Smoothie Run

Emma Roberts stands out in a bright red cardigan while stepping out to grab a green drink!

The 27-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted enjoying the sunshine on Thursday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

She paired her sweater with a white t-shirt, denim pants, and black and white checkered Vans sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of brown sunglasses.

“First dinner of October 👻🕸🌙 @nicolerichie,” Emma captioned the Instagram photo below while hanging out with Nicole Richie earlier this week.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie

