Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner are reportedly expecting their third child together!

The 36-year-old actor will reportedly confirm the news in an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine this weekend, according to Page Six.

Jamie and Amelia are already the parents to five-year-old daughter Dulcie and two-year-old daughter Elva. The hot couple were spotted enjoying a beach vacation in Italy over the summer.

Jamie is currently promoting his upcoming HBO movie My Dinner With Herve.

We have reached out to Jamie‘s rep for confirmation.