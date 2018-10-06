Jenny Slate & John Mulaney Join 'Big Mouth' Cast at NY Comic Con!

Jenny Slate is celebrating Big Mouth‘s second season!

The 36-year-old actress stepped out to promote the animated series at 2018 New York Comic-Con on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

She was also joined by her cast mates John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Jack McBrayer, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessi Klein and Jaboukie Young-White.

The show’s creators Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin and Andrew Goldberg were also in attendance.

The animated Netflix series follows a group of teenage friends as they find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty.

Also pictured inside: Jenny and some of the cast stopping by the IMDb lounge that same day.