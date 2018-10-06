Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 11:47 pm

Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Tease What's to Come on 'Manifest' at NYC Comic-Con!

Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Tease What's to Come on 'Manifest' at NYC Comic-Con!

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh share a laugh on stage as they stop by the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The co-stars attended the event to promote their hot new show Manifest during the event.

In the show, when Montego Air Flight 828 lands safely after a turbulent flight, the lives of the crew and passengers are changed forever.

During their panel discussion, the cast didn’t give too much away at what’s to come – but did reveal that the passengers of the flight all share a very surprising connection!

Manifest airs on Monday nights at 10pm ET on NBC.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the panel…
