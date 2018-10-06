Sat, 06 October 2018 at 4:54 pm
Katt Williams Arrested for Assault in Portland
- Read more about Katt Williams‘ arrest – TMZ
- Amandla Stenberg is bravely recounting her own sexual assault – Just Jared Jr
- Get ready to say goodbye to this superhero – Lainey Gossip
- Tina Turner opens up about her suicide attempt – TooFab
- It’s a huge weekend at the box office – The Hollywood Reporter
- Is Celine Dion in a relationship with a younger man? – Gossip Cop
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Katt Williams
Sponsored Links by ZergNet