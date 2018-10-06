Top Stories
Sat, 06 October 2018 at 2:44 am

Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Keira Knightley is speaking out about the impossible standards for women after giving birth.

The 33-year-old actress penned an essay discussing giving birth to her daughter and how women in the media like Kate Middleton set an unrealistic standard for how women should appear hours after childbirth.

“My vagina split. You came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming. They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal. Pulsating, gasping, screaming,” Keira wrote about her daughter Edie.

She continued, “We stand and watch the TV screen. [Kate] was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see.”

“Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate. Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers,” Keira wrote.

Keira‘s entire essay, “The Weaker Sex,” appears in the collection Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies).

