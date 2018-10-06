Kiernan Shipka Says Salem the Cat Won't Talk on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch sit on stage for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina panel during New York Comic-Con on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

The young stars were joined by co-stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, and Chance Perdomo, as well as series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. They all stopped by IMDb’s studio at the event for an interview.

During the panel, Kiernan opened up about the iconic character of Salem the cat.

“I feel like the ‘90s sitcom Salem is so iconic: He’s a meme! He’s sassy Salem! So we did something different,” she said. “We have three cats playing Salem: Shaq, Boomer, and Edward. The vibe is hard to describe if you haven’t seen the show.”