Top Stories
Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 1:12 pm

Kiernan Shipka Says Salem the Cat Won't Talk on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka Says Salem the Cat Won't Talk on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch sit on stage for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina panel during New York Comic-Con on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

The young stars were joined by co-stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, and Chance Perdomo, as well as series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. They all stopped by IMDb’s studio at the event for an interview.

During the panel, Kiernan opened up about the iconic character of Salem the cat.

“I feel like the ‘90s sitcom Salem is so iconic: He’s a meme! He’s sassy Salem! So we did something different,” she said. “We have three cats playing Salem: Shaq, Boomer, and Edward. The vibe is hard to describe if you haven’t seen the show.”
Just Jared on Facebook
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 01
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 02
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 03
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 04
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 05
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 06
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 07
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 08
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 09
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 10
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 11
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 12
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 13
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 14
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 15
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 16
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 17
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 18
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 19
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 20
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 21
kiernan shipka sabrina new york comic con 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis, michelle gomez, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton are celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany - TMZ
  • Laura Marano is opening up about going independent with her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Halsey dropped a cryptic single about G-Eazy - TooFab
  • New footage from Aquaman has been released - Lainey Gossip
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan coupled up for the Studio 54 premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quitting Hollywood? - Gossip Cop