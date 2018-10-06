Top Stories
Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 11:43 am

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Who Says She Doesn't Work

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Who Says She Doesn't Work

Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out in response to an Instagram troll who questioned what she does for work.

The 39-year-old reality star posted photos of herself in a bikini during a vacation and a hater commented, “But sis you never work lmao.”

Kourtney responded and said, “Let me respond to you with all the time I have…oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my three amazing children… God bless you and your worry about me.”

Another user commented, “Yeah give the kids to your nanny.”

Kourt replied, “Or with their father. Since you like Bible verses: Matthew 7:1-2. 1 Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
  • Hotaru

    She’s only replying because the “troll” hit a nerve. She wouldn’t know hard work if it hit her in the face.

  • la petite bonnieux

    Go away kartrashians

  • Gemini

    And so is vainglory, the sin of vanity.

  • mahbelle

    6 business deals? 🙄🤣🙄🤣🙄🤣😝👎

  • plez

    The Kardashians film a reality show. They open their lives to the public for money. Stop whining when people decide to judge what they see.
    BTW the poster is right. They don’t really work.