Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Hater Who Says She Doesn't Work

Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out in response to an Instagram troll who questioned what she does for work.

The 39-year-old reality star posted photos of herself in a bikini during a vacation and a hater commented, “But sis you never work lmao.”

Kourtney responded and said, “Let me respond to you with all the time I have…oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my three amazing children… God bless you and your worry about me.”

Another user commented, “Yeah give the kids to your nanny.”

Kourt replied, “Or with their father. Since you like Bible verses: Matthew 7:1-2. 1 Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”