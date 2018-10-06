Mandy Moore, Ellen Pompeo, & Kaley Cuoco Step Out for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic!

Mandy Moore joins Ellen Pompeo at the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 34-year-old This Is Us actress looked pretty in a red dress and black heels while the 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star rocked a burgundy and black dress and white sneakers for the event.

Other stars at the event included Kaley Cuoco, Jesse Williams, Angela Sarafyan, Harry Shum Jr., Samantha Ronson, Rebel Wilson, Justin Hartley, Molly Sims, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Camilla Belle, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jessica Pare.

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Fendi dress and Dior shoes. Kaley is wearing a Fendi outfit and Stuart Weitzman shoes while carrying a Fendi bag.

