Top Stories
Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Keira Knightley Pens Essay Calling Out Kate Middleton's Perfect Post-Birth Appearance

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Chrissy Teigen Had to Go to the Doctor's After This Interview!

Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 12:48 pm

Mark Ruffalo Just Spoiled the 'Avengers 4' Ending, But Not Really

Mark Ruffalo Just Spoiled the 'Avengers 4' Ending, But Not Really

Mark Ruffalo hops on a couch during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor, who plays Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is known for giving away spoilers for the Avengers movies in interviews, and he did just that once again.

Jimmy asked Mark if he could reveal the title of the fourth Avengers movie and the actor responded, but sadly for us, the answer was bleeped out.

Mark also gave an animated explanation of the ending of the movie, but it was mostly bleeped out so we have no idea what he said!
Just Jared on Facebook
mark ruffalo jimmy fallon 01
mark ruffalo jimmy fallon 02
mark ruffalo jimmy fallon 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Mark Ruffalo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton are celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany - TMZ
  • Laura Marano is opening up about going independent with her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Halsey dropped a cryptic single about G-Eazy - TooFab
  • New footage from Aquaman has been released - Lainey Gossip
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan coupled up for the Studio 54 premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quitting Hollywood? - Gossip Cop