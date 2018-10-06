Mark Ruffalo Just Spoiled the 'Avengers 4' Ending, But Not Really

Mark Ruffalo hops on a couch during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (October 5) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor, who plays Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is known for giving away spoilers for the Avengers movies in interviews, and he did just that once again.

Jimmy asked Mark if he could reveal the title of the fourth Avengers movie and the actor responded, but sadly for us, the answer was bleeped out.

Mark also gave an animated explanation of the ending of the movie, but it was mostly bleeped out so we have no idea what he said!