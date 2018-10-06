Mortal Engines' Robert Sheehan Wears Sheer Shirt & Sarong to Comic Con!

Top Stories
Sat, 06 October 2018 at 2:13 pm

Robert Sheehan poses with co-star Hera Hilmar while attending a Mortal Engines panel during New York Comic Con on Friday (October 5) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 30-year-old actor, best for starring in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, wore a sheer shirt, a sarong, and sandals for the appearance.

Robert and Hera were joined at the event by co-stars Stephen Lang, Leila George, and Jihae, as well as screenwriter Peter Jackson.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future.

