Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Angela Kang, & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Bring 'Walking Dead' to Paleyfest!

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Angela King, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan hit the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 Paleyfest on Saturday (October 6) at The Paley Center For Media in New York City.

The co-stars stepped out for the day to attend a screening and panel discussion for their hit show The Walking Dead.

During the event, the cast shared some details about the upcoming ninth season of the show – without revealing how Andrew Lincoln‘s character Rick will be written off the show.

Season nine of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, October 7 (tomorrow!) at 9pm ET on AMC.

