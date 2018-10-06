Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 9:49 pm

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Couple Up for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic!

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Couple Up for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic!

Olivia Wilde and fiance Jason Sudeikis are all smiles as they arrive at the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a baby blue suit and tan hat while the 43-year-old actor kept things cool in a navy blazer and striped shirt for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Also stepping out for the event included Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend, Rumer Willis, Courtney Eaton, Wilmer Valderrama, Karen Gillan, Mae Whitman, Jane Levy, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, Laura Marano, and Victoria Justice.

FYI: Olivia is wearing an Alice + Olivia suit and Foundrae jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 01
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 02
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 03
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 04
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 05
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 06
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 07
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 08
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 09
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 10
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 11
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 12
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 13
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 14
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 15
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 16
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 17
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 18
olivia wilde jason sudeikis couple up for veuve clicquot polo classic 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christina Hendricks, Courtney Eaton, Curtis Stone, Geoffrey Arend, Jane Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Karen Gillan, laura marano, Lindsay Price, Mae Whitman, Olivia Wilde, Rumer Willis, Victoria Justice, Wilmer Valderrama

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hillary and Bill Clinton are celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany - TMZ
  • Laura Marano is opening up about going independent with her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Halsey dropped a cryptic single about G-Eazy - TooFab
  • New footage from Aquaman has been released - Lainey Gossip
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan coupled up for the Studio 54 premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quitting Hollywood? - Gossip Cop