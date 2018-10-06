Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Couple Up for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic!

Olivia Wilde and fiance Jason Sudeikis are all smiles as they arrive at the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a baby blue suit and tan hat while the 43-year-old actor kept things cool in a navy blazer and striped shirt for the event.

Also stepping out for the event included Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend, Rumer Willis, Courtney Eaton, Wilmer Valderrama, Karen Gillan, Mae Whitman, Jane Levy, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, Laura Marano, and Victoria Justice.

FYI: Olivia is wearing an Alice + Olivia suit and Foundrae jewelry.

