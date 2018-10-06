Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed to Supreme Court, Celebs React

Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child (Report)

Maria Menounos Gets Married Again - See Wedding Photos!

Ryan Lochte Involved in Car Crash Before Admitting to Alcohol Addiction

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 7:51 pm

Sasha Lane, David Harbour and Daniel Dae Kim Promote 'Hellboy' at NY Comic-Con 2018!

Sasha Lane, David Harbour and Daniel Dae Kim Promote 'Hellboy' at NY Comic-Con 2018!

David Harbour buddies up to co-stars Sasha Lane and Daniel Dae Kim at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (October 6) in New York City.

The stars stopped by the event to promote their highly anticipated new movie Hellboy alongside the comic’s creator Mike Mignola.

During their panel discussion, David opened up about taking over the lead role from Ron Perlman – who played Hellboy in the 2004 version of the film.

“Even approaching the character I was nervous because Ron’s iconic and he’s a great Hellboy,” David said. “So I was like, I’m not going to imitate that. I’m going to do my own thing because I do not do what he does. My approach was a little bit more down and dirty. My Hellboy feels a little younger. He’s got hair, which is a big thing. He’s got a lot more inner turmoil, he’s a little more lost in the universe. He’s got more what I bring.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12, 2019.

