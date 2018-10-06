Top Stories
Sat, 06 October 2018 at 10:49 pm

Scott Wilson Dead - 'Walking Dead' Actor Dies at 76

Scott Wilson Dead - 'Walking Dead' Actor Dies at 76

Scott Wilson has sadly passed away. He was 76-years-old.

Scott has been featured in more than 50 credits, and is best known for his role as fan-favorite Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead.

TMZ is reporting that Scott died after losing his battle with leukemia.

After news broke, the Walking Dead‘s official Twitter confirmed the news with a touching tribute to Scott.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Our thoughts are with Scott’s loved ones at this time.
