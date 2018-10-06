Sophie Turner Can't Believe She's Done with 'Game of Thrones'

Sophie Turner looks super chic in her casual outfit while attending an Entertainment Weekly panel during New York Comic Con on Saturday (October 6) in New York City.

The 22-year-old actress was at the event to promote the final season of Game of Thrones and her upcoming X-Men movie Dark Phoenix.

“I still don’t accept that it’s done,” Sophie said at the panel, moderated by EW‘s Tim Stack. “It’s basically been the majority of my life. I’m still very much processing it.”

“[She] really comes into her own this season,” Sophie said at the panel about Sansa (via Bustle). “It’s a whole new series for her. She’s been kind of lost. She doesn’t know who she wants to be or who wants to surround herself with. This season, she is very self-assured.”