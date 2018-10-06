Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Sat, 06 October 2018 at 3:30 am

Tyra Banks Gives First Look at 'Life-Size' Sequel!

Tyra Banks Gives First Look at 'Life-Size' Sequel!

Tyra Banks is giving fans a sneak peek at Life-Size 2!

The 44-year-old actress and television personality shared a photo from the set of the upcoming sequel to the 2000 made-for-TV movie.

18 years later, Eve looks just a great as ever!

“Eve is shining brighter than ever and you will just love her iconic fashion statements this winter! 💕 #LifeSize2,” Tyra wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “You know she’s ready to shine bright and shine far! Eve is ready for #LifeSize2 and to be a star (again)! 💕”

The new film is set to follow 25-year-old, Grace (Francia Raisa) who is navigating a quarter-life crisis after inheriting the toy company that produced Eve.

Check out the photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop