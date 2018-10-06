Tyra Banks Gives First Look at 'Life-Size' Sequel!

Tyra Banks is giving fans a sneak peek at Life-Size 2!

The 44-year-old actress and television personality shared a photo from the set of the upcoming sequel to the 2000 made-for-TV movie.

18 years later, Eve looks just a great as ever!

“Eve is shining brighter than ever and you will just love her iconic fashion statements this winter! 💕 #LifeSize2,” Tyra wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “You know she’s ready to shine bright and shine far! Eve is ready for #LifeSize2 and to be a star (again)! 💕”

The new film is set to follow 25-year-old, Grace (Francia Raisa) who is navigating a quarter-life crisis after inheriting the toy company that produced Eve.

Check out the photo below…