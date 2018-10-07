Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 2:50 pm

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Bring 3 of Their 4 Kids to Their Red Carpet Appearance!

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Bring 3 of Their 4 Kids to Their Red Carpet Appearance!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria walk the red carpet with three of their four children at the Chairman’s Reception at the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday night (October 6) in East Hampton, New York.

The couple held tight to their three kiddos – sons Leonardo, 2 and Rafael, 3, and daughter Carmen, 5, – as they posed for photos.

The couple are also parents to a four-month-old son named Romeo.

If you don’t know, Alec is a co-chair of the festival!

Check out the photos of the happy family on the red carpet…
Photos: Getty
