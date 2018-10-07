Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 5:32 pm

Amandla Stenberg Joins Kayli Carter & Cory Michael Smith For Breakthrough Artists Talk

Amandla Stenberg Joins Kayli Carter & Cory Michael Smith For Breakthrough Artists Talk

Kayli Carter, Amandla Stenberg, and Cory Michael Smith attend the Winck Talks: Breakthrough Artists event held during the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday (October 6) in East Hampton, NY.

The actors are the Breakthrough Artists honorees at the annual festival.

That same day, Amandla‘s The Hate U Give co-stars Lamar Johnson and Algee Smith attended a photo call for the film.

The day before, Amandla joined their director George Tillman Jr and festival Board of Directors co-chair Randy Mastro as they presented the new movie on the second day of the film fest.

FYI: Amandla is wearing Calvin Klein at the Breakthrough Artists talk and she is wearing Prada at the screening.
