Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Movie with Lots of Clowns on the Subway

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her 'Bad Girls' Tour Is Cancelled - Read the Statement

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 11:19 am

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande posted a photo and fans immediately noticed something in the background that caused a bit of a frenzy!

The 25-year-old entertainer posted a photo with what appears to be an infant’s crib or playpen in the background. Fans quickly began asking what was in the background.

“Why is there a baby crib in the back tho?” one fan wrote, to which Ariana jokingly responded, “[My] secret child duh.”

Then, Ariana decided to full explain why there’s a play pen in the background.

“That’s Piggy Smalls’ play pen in the background. The red is to keep [the pig] warm,” she wrote.

Ariana and Pete Davidson recently adopted the pet pig together.
