Brad Pitt Films a Car Scene for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in Burbank!

Brad Pitt is on the move!

The 54-year-old actor was spotted filming a car scene for the upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Saturday (October 6) in Burbank, Calif.

Brad was joined by a female co-star on the set at one point, as well as director Quentin Tarantino. A stunt double also arrived on the set to film the scene.

The movie follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.