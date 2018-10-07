Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 6:01 pm

Brad Pitt Films a Car Scene for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in Burbank!

Brad Pitt Films a Car Scene for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in Burbank!

Brad Pitt is on the move!

The 54-year-old actor was spotted filming a car scene for the upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Saturday (October 6) in Burbank, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Brad was joined by a female co-star on the set at one point, as well as director Quentin Tarantino. A stunt double also arrived on the set to film the scene.

The movie follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.

Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt set october 2018 01
brad pitt set october 2018 02
brad pitt set october 2018 03
brad pitt set october 2018 04
brad pitt set october 2018 05
brad pitt set october 2018 06
brad pitt set october 2018 07
brad pitt set october 2018 08
brad pitt set october 2018 09
brad pitt set october 2018 10
brad pitt set october 2018 11
brad pitt set october 2018 12
brad pitt set october 2018 13
brad pitt set october 2018 14
brad pitt set october 2018 15
brad pitt set october 2018 16
brad pitt set october 2018 17
brad pitt set october 2018 18
brad pitt set october 2018 19
brad pitt set october 2018 20
brad pitt set october 2018 21
brad pitt set october 2018 22
brad pitt set october 2018 23
brad pitt set october 2018 24
brad pitt set october 2018 25
brad pitt set october 2018 26
brad pitt set october 2018 27
brad pitt set october 2018 28
brad pitt set october 2018 29
brad pitt set october 2018 30
brad pitt set october 2018 31
brad pitt set october 2018 32
brad pitt set october 2018 33
brad pitt set october 2018 34
brad pitt set october 2018 35
brad pitt set october 2018 36
brad pitt set october 2018 37
brad pitt set october 2018 38
brad pitt set october 2018 39
brad pitt set october 2018 40
brad pitt set october 2018 41
brad pitt set october 2018 42
brad pitt set october 2018 43
brad pitt set october 2018 44
brad pitt set october 2018 45
brad pitt set october 2018 46
brad pitt set october 2018 47
brad pitt set october 2018 48
brad pitt set october 2018 49
brad pitt set october 2018 50
brad pitt set october 2018 51
brad pitt set october 2018 52
brad pitt set october 2018 53
brad pitt set october 2018 54
brad pitt set october 2018 55
brad pitt set october 2018 56
brad pitt set october 2018 57
brad pitt set october 2018 58

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Brad Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop
  • cee

    Enough already!