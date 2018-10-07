Top Stories
Sun, 07 October 2018 at 10:54 am

Brad Pitt Switches Off with His Body Double on Set!

Brad Pitt Switches Off with His Body Double on Set!

Brad Pitt switches places with his body double on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Saturday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

Also seen filming that afternoon were his co-star Margaret Qualley, as well as the film’s director Quentin Tarantino.

If you missed it, Brad was recently seen on an evening outing with jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. The pair hit up the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala earlier in the week together. Be sure to check out the pic!

