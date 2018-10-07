Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Taylor Kinney Reacts to Ex Fiance Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

Ariana Grande Explains Why There's a Crib in Her Apartment

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

See Which Celebrities Are Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Tonight!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Is There New Michael Jackson Music Coming?!

Sun, 07 October 2018 at 10:59 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Go Shopping Together in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Go Shopping Together in Malibu!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are on a shopping trip!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted heading out of CVS on Sunday (October 7) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn and Sophia looked comfy and casual as they ran errands together on their Sunday afternoon outing.

The two recently attended Face Forward’s 2018 Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The group’s mission is to provide “emotional support and reconstructive surgery for women, children, and men who have been victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, or any cruel and criminal acts.”
Just Jared on Facebook
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins cvs october 2018 01
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins cvs october 2018 02
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins cvs october 2018 03
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins cvs october 2018 04
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins cvs october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop