Sun, 07 October 2018 at 2:14 am

Charlie Cox Joins 'Daredevil' Cast Mates at NY Comic-Con 2018!

Charlie Cox Joins 'Daredevil' Cast Mates at NY Comic-Con 2018!

Charlie Cox is all smiles as he joins his Daredevil cast mates at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

Joining the 35-year-old actor at the event were co-stars Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, and Elden Hanson as they stopped by the event to promote the upcoming third season of their hit Netflix show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Cox

Earlier this week, the first trailer for season three was – released and you can watch it here!

The new season of Daredevil hits Netflix on October 19.

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…
