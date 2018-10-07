Charlie Cox Joins 'Daredevil' Cast Mates at NY Comic-Con 2018!

Charlie Cox is all smiles as he joins his Daredevil cast mates at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

Joining the 35-year-old actor at the event were co-stars Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, and Elden Hanson as they stopped by the event to promote the upcoming third season of their hit Netflix show.

Earlier this week, the first trailer for season three was – released and you can watch it here!

The new season of Daredevil hits Netflix on October 19.

