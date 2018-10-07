'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' 2018 Hosts & Judges Revealed

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is set to debut on ABC in just a few hours and we’re here to give you the scoop of everything you need to know!

You’ll probably recognize the two hosts, as they’re both former Dancing with the Stars contestants. In fact, one is a former winner of a recent season.

In addition, there are three judges set to appear on every episode and you’ll probably recognize them as well.

Be sure to tune in to the show tonight on ABC to catch the very first episode.

Click through the slideshow to see who is hosting and judging the brand new reality show, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors…