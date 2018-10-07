'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' Celebrity Contestants - Meet the Cast of 12!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors is set to debut tonight and we have the rundown on each of the 12 celebrity contestants competing on the debut season of the show!

The show will bring 12 young celebrities together with 12 young dancing professionals to compete each week. One of the Dancing with the Stars pros will also mentor each professional pair.

Be sure to tune into the show tonight on ABC! There will be a two hour premiere episode, and episodes will air every Sunday each week. Just Jared will be live blogging the show as well, so be sure to tune in.

Click through the slideshow to meet the cast of Dancing With the Stars Juniors…